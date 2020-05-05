Fort Wayne organizations gathering 10,000 boxes of food for families in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local church has announced a food drive to benefit community members in need. Pathway Community Church will partner with other churches and organizations around the area for the drive.

Pathway hopes to gather 10,000 boxes of non-perishable food items with the help of local organizations like Fort Wayne UNITED’s Ten Point Coalition and J29Hope. Together they’ll distribute the boxes to families in several neighborhoods including the Weisser Park, Oxford and Villages of Hanna communities.

Those interested in helping should pick up a box from north entrance of Pathway’s campus, located at 1010 Carroll Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, and Friday May 8. Boxes will have a specific list of groceries that you’re asked to follow.

Participants will then fill the boxes with items and leave a note of encouragement for the recipient. Once the box is filled it will be returned to the trailer at the north entrance of the church during weekdays through Thursday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the food drive, click here.