FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Construction will soon begin on Pontiac Streetscape project, City of Fort Wayne officials announced Tuesday

City officials also released a new rendering of the project, which will be designed to make the corridor more pedestrian friendly and enhance both pedestrian and vehicular access to businesses and to encourage reinvestment throughout the corridor.

The city’s Community Development Division is behind the project, which has an estimated investment of $2.8 million, officials said.

Other features will include:

Making sidewalks more ADA accessible.

Install new traffic lights with pedestrian push buttons.

Implementing traffic-calming techniques that will slow traffic.

Beautifying the streetscape by adding trees, planter beds and green infrastructure.

New rendering of the Pontiac Streetscape project.

“Our ongoing commitment to southeast Fort Wayne is evident as we continue to see progress on existing initiatives and new projects getting started,” said Mayor Tom Henry in a media release. “Enhancing the streetscape along Pontiac Street will be a tremendous benefit to that entire corridor.”

“It’s critical to invest resources to provide quality of life amenities that will be lasting and meaningful for our residents, neighborhoods, and businesses in the southeast quadrant and for those who visit our community,” Henry said in the release.

Phase one of this project is from Hanna Street to Oliver Street.

Project completion is estimated to be next spring.

Future phases will continue east to South Anthony Boulevard.

A progress reveal will be held in the coming months.