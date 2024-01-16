FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department has a new police chief.

Tuesday morning, Scott Caudill was sworn in during a ceremony at Citizens Square. Caudill takes over from Steve Reed who had held the position since 2016. Reed announced his retirement earlier this week.

According to a press release from the City of Fort Wayne, Caudill has been with the FWPD since 1994. He most recently served as deputy chief of the northeast quadrant. He’s also served as captain of the northeast quadrant, sergeant of policy/planning/research, sergeant of uniform operations in all four quadrants, sergeant of vice and narcotics, sergeant of the investigations division, sergeant and patrol officer for the emergency services team, and sergeant and supervisor of the hazardous devices unit.

Additional professional work experiences for Caudill include being a limited term lecturer and adjunct professor at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Department of Criminal Justice and Public Administration. Caudill served in the United States Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge. He is a representative for the State of Indiana as part of the International Chiefs of Police Association’s Midsize Agencies Division.

Caudill holds a Master of Science degree in management with a specialization in organizational leadership from Johns Hopkins University, a certificate of executive leadership and management from the University of Notre Dame, and a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Trine University.

Caudill’s community involvement includes serving as an advisory board member for Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers, a board member for the Police Athletic League (PAL), an advisory board member for Allen County Community Corrections, a youth baseball coach for 15 years, and a PAL football coach for four years.





