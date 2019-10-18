Fort Wayne officer cleared in shooting of 19-year-old during chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police officer who shot a 19-year-old as he chased after the teen has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday that an investigation found “no evidence of criminal liability” against Officer Jason Fuhrman in the July 15 shooting of Noah L. Busche near Gateway Plaza.

Noah L. Busche

Officers were called to the rear of the complex around 9:50 p.m. that night on a call of a suspicious person with a gun. When police approached the man – allegedly Busche – he ran off, leading officers on a foot pursuit.

According to Fort Wayne Police, “the actions of the suspect caused an officer to discharge his firearm” during the chase near the 2800 block of Cambridge Boulevard. Busche was struck and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was released from the hospital the next day.

Busche was arrested on charges of Carrying a Handgun Without a License and Resisting Law Enforcement. He has a jury trial scheduled in December.