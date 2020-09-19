Fort Wayne observes coldest temperatures of the season, along with first frost

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures fell into the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Multiple reports of frost were sent into the WANE 15 weather center.

The official morning low at Fort Wayne International Airport was 38°. Saturday morning was the first time that Fort Wayne dipped into the 30s dating back to mid-May. May 13, 2020 was the last time temperatures

The coldest morning low in the WANE 15 viewing area was 33°, observed in Columbia City, Kendallville, and LaGrange.







Several WANE 15 viewers shared photos of frost around the area this morning.

WANE 15 Viewers reported frost Saturday morning. The occurrence of frost is not unprecedented for the middle of September, as the average first frost in Fort Wayne is the week of September 30 through October 6th.