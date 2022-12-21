FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the third straight year, Fort Wayne will not have a New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration.

The current organizers of the event told WANE 15 the pieces did not align to host a quality event.

In 2020, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations, and last year’s event was canceled because organizers were unable to get enough sponsors since many businesses were still recovering from the pandemic.

However, a new board is now in place that is ready to bring the event back with a new location.