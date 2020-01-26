Fort Wayne native up for GRAMMY Award’s Record of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 62 annual GRAMMY Awards are set to take place tonight, right here on WANE 15 and among all the big names nominated is one who got his start right here in Fort Wayne.

Denis Kosiak has been working in the Los Angeles music scene for several years now, but before that he was a Homestead student recording projects for people in a makeshift studio in his parents’ basement.

“I got my parents to buy me a computer when I was like 14 and just slowly progressed on trying to figure out how to make music on a computer,” said Kosiak. “I had a very makeshift recording studio in the basement of my parents house and people would pay me like $10 an hour to come over and record their songs.”

Growing up in Fort Wayne, Denis Kosiak got involved with as many music programs as he could. He played in his school’s show choir band and Sweetwater Sound’s Rock Camp, as well as private guitar lessons. Most of those programs involved playing instruments, which he finds funny now that he can hardly play any. He does not need to know how for the production work he does on songs for artists like P!nk, Lady Antebellum, and R&B-pop singer Khalid.

“I met him at the recording studio that I originally came up in and started working at in Hollywood.”

Their first project together in a studio was for “Silence”, a collaboration with electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello. From there, he and Khalid continued to work together and eventually put together Khalid’s “Talk”. Kosiak recorded and edited Khalid’s vocals on the Disclosure produced song, which is one of the nominations up for the GRAMMY’s Record of the Year category, which recognizes the production team behind a song. Kosiak said he thought it was a good song, but had no clue it would be as big as it was.

“A lot of times, you can have a natural inclination of like, oh, this is like a good song but I didn’t know it would go as far as it did, per say.”

While it is exciting to have a song nominated for something as big as the GRAMMY’s, Kosiak is not in the business for the awards. He said being successful in the music industry is more about surrounding yourself with people just as passionate as you are.

“If you’re trying to go to the Grammy’s, you’re never going to get there. You have to want to do music and you have to want to make good music and try to work on something you think is cool, try to work on music with people who also take it seriously and just be passionate and all of the other stuff will come in time.”

Kosiak and his parents will be at the GRAMMY Awards Sunday evening. “Talk” is up against Bon Iver’s “Hey Ma”, Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings”, Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”, H.E.R.’s “Hard Place”, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road”, Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts”, and “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee.

The GRAMMY Awards air on WANE 15 with red carpet coverage starting at 7 p.m. and the awards show following at 8 p.m. Join in the conversation on Twitter by adding #GRAMMYonWANE to your tweets.