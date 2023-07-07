Addison Agen was interviewed by Alyssa Ivanson ahead of her performance at this year’s Three Rivers Festival.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A singer-songwriter from Fort Wayne is home for the opening performance Friday at Three Rivers Festival.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson sat down with Addison Agen to catch up with her ahead of the concert.

We even got a sneak peek of one of the songs she’s performing. “My Kitchen Floor” is the first track on her most recent album “When the Morning Comes”.

Agen, who was the first runner-up on season 13 of The Voice, has since moved to Nashville and has been recording music there.

She did a tour around the Midwest a few months ago and is now home for Three Rivers Festival as the opening act for sister trio Joseph.

“I grew up going and have been there pretty much every year, and have tons of memories there, so to get to be part of it in this way is really special for me,” said Agen, adding her favorite part of the festival each year is the Chalk Walk.

Fans can look forward to Agen’s acoustic set Friday night that will feature a mix of new songs, ones fans are familiar with, and covers. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the performance begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Find a full schedule of Three Rivers Festival events here.