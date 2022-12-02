FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Chicago Cubs utilityman and Fort Wayne native Zach McKinstry visited Franke Park Elementary School Friday morning while home to see family.

McKinstry attended Franke Park as a kid and eventually graduated from North Side High School.

“This is the first time I’ve been back since I was in 5th Grade,” McKinstry said

Currently, McKinstry plays for the Chicago Cubs after being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016.

He also caught up with his former gym teacher and 3rd Grade teacher.

“I felt like I always had a great relationship with my teachers,” McKinstry said.

McKinstry went from class to class meeting with students and telling them about his journey to the big leagues.