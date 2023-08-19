A cat in heat might display behaviors such as frequent yowling, excessive grooming and even inappropriate urination.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Cinema Center is having a purr-fect day.

CatVideoFest 2023 is on August 19.

The event is at 2:00 p.m., tickets can be found here.

CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses. CatVideoFest is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area.

10% of all ticket sales will go to various animal advocacy organizations.