FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne mother just days away from deadline continues to fight for disabled son facing deportation.

Rebekah Hubley sat down with WANE 15 to provide an update on where they are at in the process of getting her son Jonas’ U.S. citizenship.

In Hubley’s latest efforts, she sent the required paperwork that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requested. It was Jonas’ I-130 “Petition for an Alien Relative” and her request was denied. The reason for the request denial was due to Hubley not providing evidence of physical custody for more than one school year.

“He literally didn’t turn the page,” said Hubley. “He or she said we only provided evidence for physical custody for one school year, but if they had turned it, it would have gone from 2009 to 2024.”

Hubley said since this initial denial, she has worked with her attorney to file a petition to reopen the case, which was filed Wednesday, Dec. 20. Hubley says she has been receiving help from both Senator Todd Young (R-IN) and Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN3) in working with immigration liaison’s to get receipts.

Today, Hubley continues to wait as the deadline for Jonas’s initial letter approaches on Jan. 2. Hubley said that as the deadline approaches she feels a lot of support, not just locally but nationwide.

“I feel like everyone has kind of adopted Jonas,” said Hubley.

Hubley believes nothing will happen on January 2 but acknowledges that they will be out of compliance with Immigration and the government.

“He is not voluntarily going back to Haiti nor are we voluntarily taking him back to Haiti,” said Hubley. “They [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] have to fix their problem. This is not our problem, it’s their problem and they need to fix it.”

As Hubley continues to wait to hear back from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services her story continues to be heard on a national level. Hubley will appear alongside Jonas on CNN on Saturday and you can check her Facebook page to continue to watch for updates.