FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jan. 2 is the deadline she was given to send her disabled son – voluntarily – back to Haiti before he faces possible deportation.

Rebekah Hubley adopted Jonas in 2010 after the Haiti earthquake.

Hubley said a motion has been filed to reopen the case, so for now, Jonas is safe from deportation; however, government officials only have until Jan. 14 — his 18th birthday — to grant him his I-130, which would allow him to automatically become a U.S. citizen.

If not, he will have to naturalize in five years, even if they grant it to him after his birthday passes.

“… I’ve never been thankful that he is so severely disabled until now, because thank God he doesn’t understand what’s going on,” Hubley said.

In her latest efforts, she sent the required paperwork that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requested but was denied.

The agency said she failed to provide evidence of physical custody for more than one school year, but she says not only did she provide the proper documentation, the dates went back all the way to 2009.

Hubley expressed how traumatic this ordeal has been for her and her family, but she appreciates the support of her community.

She encouraged anyone with information about how she can help keep her son from being deported to reach out to her via Facebook.