FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For over a decade, a Fort Wayne mother, Rebekah Hubley, has experienced what she says is a “long and draining process” with getting her adopted son’s social security and citizenship.

Hubley adopted her son Jonas, in November 2010 after the Haiti Earthquake. Since then, Hubley has been trying to navigate the process of getting her son’s U.S. citizenship.

Jonas is blind, autistic, and nonverbal, among other disorders.

Jonas Hubley Photo of Jonas Hubley, taken by his mother, Rebekah Hubley

In Hubley’s latest effort to get her son’s citizenship, she sent the required paperwork that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requested. It was Jonas’ I-130 “Petition for an Alien Relative” and her request was denied. The letter of denial said that she did not have all of the required education records however, Hubley said that all of the records were on the back page. Jonas will either have to go back to Haiti voluntarily or be deported.

“I’m not just fighting for Jonas this year, I am fighting for all the other Jonas’ that are going through this same situation,’ said Hubley. “The ones that are cognitively understanding what is going on and terrified,”

She has made numerous Facebook posts about her situation and even came us with a #JusticeforJonas in hopes that this will reach the right people who can help her and her family. She also wrote a letter tp the White House and President Biden.

Hubley has made efforts to reach out to Jim Banks’ office and other legislators but hasn’t been able to get through. WANE 15 call Banks’ office Monday afternoon, his office said they are aware of the case but cannot provide any further comment at this time.