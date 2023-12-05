FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne family received an early Christmas gift Tuesday. Carol Poindexter’s only wish was to surprise her two teenage daughter’s with Christmas decorations, and Faze Holiday Lighting granted it.

Poindexter has been battling cancer for a few years, which made it hard to decorate for the holidays after her daughters requested it. Poindexter’s story reached those with the Salvation Army and the Angel Tree Organization. That’s when someone from the organization reached out to Faze Holiday Lighting.

Seabron Weaver, owner of Faze Construction and Faze Holiday Lighting, said after hearing Poindexter’s story he felt inclined to help.

“I had situations where Christmas gifts were hard to get for the family, and so it just kind of touched me,” Weaver said. “So we wanted to give her a gift that was going to continue to keep giving.”

Faze Holiday Lighting donated and installed lights and decorations outside of Poindexter’s house and into her yard.

“Without them, it wouldn’t have happened this year,” Poindexter said.

Audrey and Alyssa Favano, Poindexter’s teenage daughters were very excited when they arrived home and saw the surprise.

“Every time I see this, it will make my day better and I’ll smile bigger,” Audrey said.

Alyssa said she has always wanted their home decorated and that she is grateful that her mom did this for them.

“It just made my Christmas, this is what I wanted for them. Making core memories because the gifts break you know, money goes away but the memories those are a lifetime,” Poindexter said.

Not only did their family receive holiday decorations, but also bags of gifts as many community members came together to adopt them as a family for the holiday.

Poindexter said she is so grateful for every person and organization that has helped her family this holiday season.