FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than a decade of paperwork, campaigning and most recently the looming threat of deportation, a Fort Wayne mother shared the good news that her adopted son is finally being granted U.S. citizenship.

“Our boy is now an American citizen,” Rebekah Hubley announced Wednesday on Facebook, showing the documentation in a live video that afternoon.

Hubley adopted her son, Jonas, in November 2010 after the Haiti earthquake and has been navigating the citizenship process ever since. She shared that Jonas is blind, autistic, and nonverbal, among other disorders.

In another effort to get her son’s citizenship last year, Hubley said she had sent the required paperwork to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. It was Jonas’ I-130 “Petition for an Alien Relative” and her request was denied, which only left two options for the family: Jonas would either have to go back to Haiti voluntarily or face deportation deported.

Hubley said she got a call from her attorney Tuesday confirming the citizenship application has been approved. The news comes just days before Jonas’ 18th birthday on Jan. 14.

When Hubley spoke with WANE 15 last week in a Zoom call from New York City, she said she’d seen some progress but continued to move “heaven and earth” to bring media attention to the issue. Hubley said White House officials joined Indiana Rep. Jim Banks and Sen. Todd Young in bringing attention to the case.