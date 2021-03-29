Fort Wayne misses out economic boost of March Madness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As March Madness enters its final week in the Hoosier State, Fort Wayne is left to wonder, “What if?”

Indianapolis and Evansville, which hosted the Division I and Division II men’s basketball championships, respectively, have reaped the economic rewards of March Madness. Fort Wayne was scheduled to host the Division III championships, but the NCAA called the games off in January due to low participation rates.

As a result, Fort Wayne will have to wait until 2022 to host the Division III championships for the first time since 2019.

Visit Fort Wayne President and CEO Dan O’Connell estimates that hosting the championships this year would have brought at least a $390,000 boost to the city. That number could have been higher since Fort Wayne would have hosted eight teams, instead of four like in previous years. Restaurants and hotels, two of the main industries hit hardest by the pandemic, would have benefited the most.

Even in a pandemic year, Visit Fort Wayne and Manchester University, the hosting school, looked forward to providing a championship experience for the participating teams. Prior to the cancellation, plans were in place for an event similar to “Savor Fort Wayne” to encourage fans to eat at local restaurants. There were even plans to get the participating teams involved in the Fort Wayne community during their stay.

“We hope to get some sense of normalcy in 2022, restart the engines if you will, to ramp up the hospitality of our community for both players and fans and put on a championship experience,” O’Connell said.

Even when the championship games return to Memorial Coliseum in 2022, O’Connell is worried that it will take some time to field a championship experience akin to pre-pandemic times.

“People are unsure of when and how they’ll join large gatherings like a basketball championship,” O’Connell admitted. “I think people want to, the pent up demand numbers are pretty substantial, but how they do it is yet to be seen.”

O’Connell remains hopeful as the city is slated to host the Division III championships through 2026.