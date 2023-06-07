FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The owner of the Mercedes Benz dealership in Fort Wayne wants to move to a new location.

Currently Mercedes Benz of Fort Wayne is located on West Jefferson just north of Engle Road on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. The Rezoning Petition Application with the Allen County Department of Planning Services indicates the dealership wants to move down the road to a location on West Jefferson just northeast of Time Corners and southwest of Apple Glen on land adjacent to a Peter Franklin Jewelers.

Homes currently sit on property where the dealership would be relocated on six acres. A hearing on the zoning request has been scheduled for July 10, 2023.