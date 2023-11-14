FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It may just be moving down the road, but a plan for Fort Wayne’s Mercedes-Benz dealership to build a new location has needed a lot of approval.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the project took another big step toward beginning construction.

Currently, Mercedes-Benz of Fort Wayne is located on West Jefferson just north of Engle Road on Fort Wayne’s southwest side.

The last plot of land the dealership will sit on was rezoned, but it’s moving to several vacant lots between 5100 and 5305 West Jefferson Boulevard, more than 7 acres of land.

At prior Plan Commission meetings, the project faced some negative feedback from residents, but on Tuesday, City Council was pleased with how the developer answered the feedback.

“They are taking the extra steps they need to take to make sure they’re creating the sound barriers[and] the light barriers,” said 6th District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker. “Making sure we’re sensitive to the neighbors is very important.”

It’s still uncertain when construction may begin or when the dealership will move into its new location.