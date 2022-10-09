A mugshot for Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry (D) who was booked into the Allen County Jail on 10/9/22 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, 70, was booked into the Allen County Jail on Sunday.

According to a phone call to the Allen County jail, Henry was booked for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The mayor’s mugshot appeared on the Allen County Sheriff’s website with a capture date of October 9.

Mayor Henry is the longest tenured Fort Wayne mayor. Back in June he announced he is running for a historic fifth term.

Henry has served as mayor since 2008.

WANE 15 has reached out to John Perlich from the city’s public information office for a response.

A police spokesperson did not have any information to share.