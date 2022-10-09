FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, 70, was booked into the Allen County Jail on Sunday.
According to a phone call to the Allen County jail, Henry was booked for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The mayor’s mugshot appeared on the Allen County Sheriff’s website with a capture date of October 9.
Mayor Henry is the longest tenured Fort Wayne mayor. Back in June he announced he is running for a historic fifth term.
Henry has served as mayor since 2008.
WANE 15 has reached out to John Perlich from the city’s public information office for a response.
A police spokesperson did not have any information to share.