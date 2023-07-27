Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and mayoral candidate Tom Didier participate in a town hall hosted by The League July 27, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, The League for the Blind & Disabled hosted a mayoral town hall to discuss accessibility for people with disabilities in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and mayoral candidate Tom Didier both attended the town hall.

The town hall covered topics regarding accessibility to transportation, housing, economic advancement, infrastructure, and public information.

The League’s director of the Inclusion Institute, Luke Labas, said the town hall marks the first time two people running for mayor discussed issues regarding accessibility in a town hall setting.

“This town hall will help voters with disabilities be more informed about their decisions at the ballot box,” Labas said.

The election will be held Nov. 7, 2023.