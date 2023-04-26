(WANE) — It only took $2,600 for a Fort Wayne man to walk away with a victory in his debut on the game show Jeopardy! Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne resident and Huntington native Jesse Matheny won his first game of Jeopardy! Wednesday night after a tightly contested match between him and the other two contestants.

Matheny played well throughout the game despite costly incorrect responses on two “Daily Double” questions and had over $10,000 going into the final round.

Going into Final Jeopardy!, the other contestants and Matheny had similar amounts of money, but all three contestants did not guess the final question correctly.

However, the other contestants wagered more than Matheny, allowing him to stay afloat and move on to play another game.

Matheny finished with $2,600, the returning champion finished with $2,000, and the third contestant finished with $1,000.

Those interested in seeing if Matheny can start a winning streak can watch Matheny’s second game of Jeopardy! on WANE 15 at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.