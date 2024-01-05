FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced for dealing fentanyl.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady sentenced Kevieun D. Lewis to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release the sentence. Lewis had previously pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to deliver fentanyl and possessing a firearm as part of a drug trafficking crime.

According to documents in the case, on March 29, 2023, a search warrant was executed at Lewis’s residence after controlled buys of fentanyl were conducted. During the search, officers found numerous baggies containing fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, and marijuana. Officers also located digital scales, a firearm, ammunition, and a substantial amount of U.S. currency. Lewis has six prior adult felony convictions.

This case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from Fort Wayne Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration Laboratory, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.