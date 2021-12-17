Fort Wayne man sentenced to 80 years in prison for wife’s killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 80 years in prison on Friday for the shooting death of his wife in March of this year.

Earlier this year, David N. Carwile, 56, shot his wife, Joyce Carwile, at their Alverado Drive home. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide. David Carwille, previously argued this was an act of self-defense.

“You shot her in the back. It’s hardly self defense,” said Judge Fran Gull of the Allen County Superior Court.

David Carwile did not make a statement in the court room, despite given the opportunity.

The Carwile’s have a daughter with down-syndrome, Patty. Since the shooting, she has been placed in a foster home.

“Patty has been impacted. She no longer has a mother, she no longer has a father. I’ve been impacted,” said Michelle Smith, David Carwile’s sister during her testimony. “I love my brother but wrong is wrong…. This year has been one of the most difficult and trying times of my life. I lost a sister-in-law, I lost a brother.”

CASE BACKGROUND:

According to court documents, a call was made around 10:15 p.m. on March 18, 2021 about a domestic dispute at the Carwile home. On the call, Joyce Carwile said she’d been arguing with her husband over text messages that David Carwile sent to his sister in which he called his wife a “good for nothing evil (expletive),” according to the affidavit.

As Joyce Carwile was speaking with the emergency dispatcher, she said David Carwile looked at her and said, “I wish you were dead,” the affidavit said. She said officers did not need to come to the home, according to the affidavit.

The next morning, police and medics were called to a home off Wayne Trace near East Paulding Road around 9:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, a woman called 911 and said she heard screams of “Help! Help!” and saw her neighbor, Joyce Carwile, down in her front yard. She was yelling, “My husband shot me!”

Medics took Joyce Carwile to a hospital in critical condition where she died a short time after arriving.

Just after the shooting, police stopped a Chevrolet Equinox in the area of Wayne Trace and Paulding Road and took David Carwile into custody. He gave police a piece of paper with written directions and health conditions for his daughter with special needs.

As he sat in a squad car, David Carwile said “Good, I hope she dies,” the affidavit said. In an interview room at police headquarters, he was heard saying, “Awe you (expletive expletive), you had to be an (expletive expletive).”

While searching the Carwile home after the shooting the next morning, police found a .22 caliber handgun, the affidavit said. David Carwile was found guilty after a 3-day trial in Allen Superior Court.