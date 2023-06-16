WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers – especially for readers under 18 years of age.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – “He prays a lot and he rapes people. He rapes kids.”

That’s what a 10-year-old girl told investigators in April 2020 as she described encounters with 58-year-old Net Shar, who was accused of molesting her over the span of two years, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced Shar to 66 years in prison Friday.

A jury found Shar guilty of two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting and one Level 4 felony count of child molesting at the conclusion of a trial last month, according to court records.

According to court documents, the abuse took place during various encounters from January 1, 2018 to March 20, 2020. The girl would go to Shar’s house as part of a babysitting arrangement, court documents said.

“So, my dad didn’t know that my babysitter was a raper,” the victim told investigators in court documents.

On March 26, 2020, Fort Wayne Police spoke with a witness, who said she found out Shar was having sex with the girl three months prior. The witness convinced the girl’s father to take the girl to the hospital.

In a second interview with the witness on April 6, 2020, she told police the victim would come to Shar’s house and then the victim’s dad would come and take her home after work.

The witness told investigators she had seen a “strange look” on the victim’s face once and kept asking what was wrong. The victim finally told the witness that Shar “keeps touching me,” court documents said.

The witness went on to tell investigators that she didn’t have contact with the victim again until January 2020, and together she and the victim told the victim’s dad about the sexual abuse. The victim was then taken to the hospital.

Friday, the judge presiding over Shar’s case gave him 30 years for each Level 1 felony convictions and another 6 years for the Level 4 felony conviction. The judge ordered those sentences to be served consecutively.

In Indiana, those convicted of most felonies – including sex crimes – can only accrue one day of good-time credit for every three days served in prison without disciplinary infractions.

Thus, Shar would need to serve a minimum of 75 percent of his sentence before he’d be eligible for parole.

By then, he’ll be 107 years old.