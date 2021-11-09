Fort Wayne man sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to distribute drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that Fredrick Morgan, II, 42, of Fort Wayne was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Morgan was sentenced to 360 months (30 years) in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, between May 6, 2019 and Aug. 26, 2020, Morgan was the leader of a conspiracy to distribute significant amounts of controlled substances. He maintained multiple stash houses to store narcotics, facilitated the sale of firearms and encouraged members of his conspiracy to possess firearms during their possession and distribution of narcotics.

Morgan has two previous convictions for Dealing Cocaine and was on Court supervision when he began the conspiracy to distribute drugs, the DOJ said.

This case was the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Indiana State Police, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Allen County Drug Task Force, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Huntington Police Department, Auburn Police Department, and the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Stacey R. Speith and Brent A. Ecenbarger.