FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man to 25 years in prison Thursday in connection with a double shooting near the intersection of Sherwood Terrace and Gaywood Drive last year that left another man paralyzed.

The sentence was the maximum called for in a plea deal 28-year-old Jaquell Franklin made with Allen County prosecutors this past September.

Prosecutors initially charged Franklin with a count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery roughly three weeks after Fort Wayne police were called to the south side intersection at about 5 p.m. on July 29, 2022.

There they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds parked in a tow truck, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Jaquell Franklin (Courtesy Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

One of the men suffered a gunshot wound to his elbow; the other man suffered multiple gunshot wounds which caused his lung to be lacerated and paralyzed his lower body, court documents said.

One of the victims identified Franklin as the possible shooter, according to court documents, and said he and Franklin had problems with each other in the past.

Witnesses at the scene as well as at least one of the men told investigators a sedan with dark tinted windows drove by the truck and someone opened fire from the inside, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage available from neighborhood residents showed the sedan driving south on Gaywood and stopping in front of the victim’s red tow truck.

Franklin was tracked down after homicide detectives located a gray sedan that belonged to Franklin’s mother and put an alert on this vehicle. Police in Porter County pulled Franklin over while he was driving the same sedan that August, according to court documents.

Court documents say Porter County authorities found two boxes of ammunition and one box with .40 caliber bullets during the traffic stop. Police also located a universal style holster and two cell phones.

Franklin’s cell phone was also tracked to a friend who’d been in a romantic relationship with Franklin for more than a year.

The scene where two men were shot while inside a parked pickup in the 4500 block of Gaywood Drive on July 29, 2022.

Just after the shooting, police discovered he arrived at her residence. When interviewed by police, the woman said Franklin was wearing his fanny pack and firearm and “put the gun in the couch cushions like he typically does,” court documents said.

When he came back a couple of days later, Franklin told her he went to Indianapolis for the weekend, but the woman said in court documents he seemed “off.”

Franklin eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery as part of a deal that capped his sentence at 25 years while dropping the attempted murder count, according to court documents.

Thursday, Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Franklin to 12 years and 182 days on one of the aggravated battery counts and then another 12 years and 183 days on the other aggravated battery count.

Zent then ordered those sentences to be served consecutively.

He also gave Franklin credit for 479 days served in Allen County Jail while his case wound through the legal system.