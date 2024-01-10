FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man to 10 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the 10-year sentence, the judge also sentenced the man, identified as 32-year-old Tharren Caldwell, to three years of supervised released and ordered him to pay $2,800 in restitution.

According to documents in the case, Caldwell sold meth on two occasions in late 2020 and then attempted to sell 8 ounces of meth to an undercover officer.

The DEA investigated the case along with the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration Laboratory.