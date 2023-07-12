FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, U.S. district court judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man to over five years in prison for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon.

The judge sentenced 31-year-old Bryshawn Terry to 66 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, police responded to a 911 call in December 2022 about a man with a gun and found Terry armed with a 9mm handgun and a rife equipped with a bump stock and a 50-round drum.

Terry had prior felony convictions for dealing cocaine and resisting law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Fort Wayne Police Department worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during the investigation.