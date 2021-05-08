Fort Wayne man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man died from apparent gunshot wounds Saturday morning.

Fort Wayne Police responded to a call of an “unknown problem” at 8:40 a.m. at 4534 South Lafayette Avenue.





Public Information Officer Lisa Woods told WANE 15 that a family member found a victim who was an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics on the scene declared him deceased.

Woods said that the possibility of the gunshot wounds being self-inflicted is “unlikely.” The FWPD Homicide Unit canvassed the area.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers (260) 436-7867.