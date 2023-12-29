FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is a ten-episode British reality competition series based on Squid Game, the South Korean drama that took the world by storm.

The show features 456 players -the largest cast in reality TV history competing for 4.56 million dollars, the largest single cash prize in reality TV history.

The series casts people from all over the world, including Fort Wayne Native, Jastin Nolan.

The show ranked number one on Netflix’s list of top ten English language shows for the first two weeks after its release a month ago.

Contestants compete in a series of high-stakes children’s games for a chance to win a life-changing $4.56 million.

“You’re actually in the dorms” Nolan recalls, “…you’re actually playing the game you actually see the doll and it was honestly one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life.”

Through all the challenges he never thought about giving up, with a multimillion prize fund he had big dreams of buying his parents a new home, paying off his student loans, and honoring his late grandmother by starting a research fund to support breast cancer awareness.

After being eliminated in episode three, Nolan says he was extremely disappointed but still cherishes his time on the show.

He says we’ll be seeing him on the big screen again, as he plans to move to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career in acting.

Nolan says wherever life takes him he will always carry the city on his back.

“We have a lot of talent. We have a lot of smart individuals that you know people don’t see.”

If you are interested in casting for season 2 of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is now open.

Click here to apply.