(WANE) — Jesse Matheny’s time on Jeopardy! came to an end Thursday night after he lost his second attempt on the game show.

The Daily Double and Final Jeopardy! questions came back again to haunt the Fort Wayne resident and Huntington native, but unlike Wednesday, the miscues proved to be insurmountable.

However, the end of Matheny’s current run does not spell the end of Matheny’s time on the game show thanks to a new tournament Jeopardy! will host for Season 39.

On Thursday, Matheny told WANE 15 that all winning contestants from Season 39 who do not qualify for the Tournament of Champions will participate in the Champions Wildcard tournament for the chance to compete in the aforementioned tournament.

The Champions Wildcard tournament will be held at a later date, but Wednesday’s victory guarantees that Matheny will be a part of the tournament.