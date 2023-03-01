FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is facing a felony charge in connection to a death that happened within the city limits on Feb. 19, according to court records, but details about the case against him are scarce.

Fort Wayne police arrested 28-year-old Devonte Craig Travier on Tuesday on preliminary felony counts of conspiracy to commit murder where the conspiracy results in death, dealing in methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

Devonte Craig Travier

Allen Superior Court documents detailing the accusations against Travier, though, have been sealed at the behest of Allen County prosecutors.

In a motion filed with the court, prosecutors argue the nature and circumstances of the investigation may generate publicity and that such publicity could thwart efforts to gather more information and protect witnesses.

Prosecutors want to protect the integrity of the investigation, according to the motion.

WANE 15 has reached out to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office for more information.

The only death criminal in nature WANE 15 reported Feb. 19 was that of 39-year-old Diasha Renee Fitts.

Fitts had been at the Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge at 4940 Bluffton Road with a man that night. The two left the lodge in a vehicle sometime before 11:30 p.m.

Someone fired upon the vehicle at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airport Expressway shortly afterward, Fort Wayne police said at the time, and the man drove Fitts back to the lodge after she was shot.

Employees at the lodge tried to render aid and called emergency crews to the scene. Medics took Fitts to a local hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

The Allen County Coroner later ruled her death a homicide and said Fitts had died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators have not announced any arrests in connection with Fitts’ death.

Travier is currently being held in Allen County Jail.

Previously, he had been convicted in U.S. District Court of aiding and abetting the use and carrying of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in connection with an armed robbery at a New Haven gun shop in 2013.

In that robbery, Travier and two other men had been accused being involved in the robbery of Shooters, located in the 6000 block of Lincoln Highway.

He was sentenced to five years in prison on that conviction.