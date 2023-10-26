FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man charged with intimidating and harassing U.S. Representative Jim Banks pleaded guilty Thursday, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Aaron L. Thompson, 34, entered a guilty plea on a Level 6 felony count of intimidation and a misdemeanor count of harassment for messages he left for Banks, according to a plea agreement he signed with Allen County prosecutors.

The deal calls for Thompson to receive a roughly three-year suspended prison sentence and serve just shy of three years on probation.

Back in April, Thompson began leaving messages for Banks at his office, according to court documents.

Aaron L. Thompson

“Here’s the choice. Your daughters grow up without their dad. Or you grow old without your daughters,” Thompson is accused of saying in one of eight voicemails left for Banks’ office.

When questioned later by the United States Capitol Police, court documents said Thompson admitted to leaving the voicemails while intoxicated. When asked why, Thompson said his political views differ from Banks, a Republican who represents northeast Indiana.

In another voicemail, Thompson is accused of saying, “How you like that? Let me know what your opinion is. I’ll make the decision. Love you (expletive) (expletive)… Boom boom you pick which two daughters get shot.”

Allen County prosecutors formally charged Thompson on June 2. Thompson had been booked into jail but posted bail a short time later.

A no-contact order was issued that restricts Thompson from communicating with Banks “by any means, either directly or indirectly, whether in first person or through a third party,” the court documents said, adding Thompson could only write to the Third Congressional District on issues specifically related to the district’s services, and a copy would have to be given to his probation officer.

An Allen Superior Court judge will either reject or accept the plea deal at Thompson’s sentencing hearing, which is set for Nov. 17.