BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) A man was killed in an industrial accident early Friday morning at a factory in Butler.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the death happened at the Heidtman Steel plant located in the 4400 block of CR 59.

Police and other first responders were called to the plant at 2:00 a.m. after being notified that a man had been pinned in some machinery. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was working on the machinery when he became pinned. He’s been identified at Kevin Hartsock, 44, of Fort Wayne.