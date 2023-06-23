FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The co-owner of Indiana’s first automated carwash has died, leaving behind a legacy for the family-owned Mike’s Carwash.

Joe Dahm died on June 17, his family announced Thursday. He was 96.

In 1948, Dahm and his late brother Ed opened the first Mike’s Carwash right here in Fort Wayne. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, Dahm went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. The veteran then went on to college at Indiana University Bloomington but ended his studies there and began the carwash business with his brother at the suggestion of their father.

The business, originally called “Mike’s Minit Man Carwash”, was named after their brother, who ironically wasn’t interested in the carwash industry and instead pursued a career in real estate.

That one carwash soon became one of the largest and most successful in the Midwest, according to the release.

Dahm’s motto was, “We’re in the people business. We just happen to wash cars.”

Dahm was married to Dene Stewart for 73 years before she died in January. The couple has nine children, 30 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

While I’m obviously saddened to lose my father, I’m humbled by the legacy he leaves behind as a family man and visionary business leader. My dad’s commitment to caring for people, both personally and professionally, is the defining characteristic of a life well-lived. He serves as an inspiration for his large, and wonderful family, as well as the many team members who work for Mike’s Carwash. Mike Dahm, CEO of Mike’s Carwash and son of Joe Dahm

Dahm was actively involved in the Fort Wayne community, including at his church, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the YMCA Youth Services Bureau, and other local organizations. Among many accolades, Joe Dahm was named a Greater Ft. Wayne Business Hall of Fame Laureate.

Mike’s Carwash now has 38 locations across Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

“My grandfather was a role model for how to run a family business,” said Dahm’s grandson Joe, who became president of Mike’s Carwash in 2022. “Core values were always critical to how he ran the business and lived his life. It’s an honor to be the third generation of the Dahm family who has the opportunity to continue building upon those core values.”

In a statement, Dahm’s family said he died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes. You can read Dahm’s obituary online.