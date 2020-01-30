Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder in 2018 Elkhart Co. shooting

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An attempted murder charge have been filed in Elkhart County against a Fort Wayne man from a shooting in 2018.

The felony charge was filed Wednesday against Curtis Shank, 47, for allegedly shooting a man in the body and head 4 times in the morning hours of August 3, 2018. A probable cause affidavit says Shank previously had a romantic relationship with the victim’s girlfriend, Angela Burns, and met her at a gas station after shooting the victim around 8:00 in the morning.

According to the affidavit, Shank told Burns, “I shot him… He’s on the doorstep,” then told her she didn’t have to worry about him anymore.” The document says Burns then drove back to the home and found the victim on the porch in a “highly confused state.” He was injured and bleeding with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, bicep, and head.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital where he later told investigators he somewhat remembered seeing Shank’s vehicle at the home in the morning and seeing Shank “raising his hand to him.”

Shank is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail facing charges from another case.