FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In 1923, Roy and Walt Disney founded the The Walt Disney Company, the Hollywood sign first overlooked Los Angeles and the New York Yankees won their first World Series.

On Thursday, Silver Birch assisted living celebrated the birthday of 100-year-old Enoch Austin, who has been alive to see all that and much more.

To celebrate Austin’s centenarian feat, Silver Birch set up balloons, streamers and fun glasses.