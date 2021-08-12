Fort Wayne man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
David Emerick

According to Ashley-Hudson police, just after 7 p.m. on Monday, officers saw a car in the 200 block of W Garfield Street in Ashley that belonged to a known wanted person.

ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday evening, a Fort Wayne man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

According to Ashley-Hudson police, just after 7 p.m. on Monday, officers saw a car in the 200 block of W Garfield Street in Ashley that belonged to a known wanted person.

Shortly after, police confirmed the car was registered to David B Emerick, 53 of Fort Wayne, whom was wanted in Dekalb County for level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine and c misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Officers then observed Emerick walk out of and back into a garage, which is when they converged on the garage and Emerick eventually exited again where he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss