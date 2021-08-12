Fort Wayne man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

According to Ashley-Hudson police, just after 7 p.m. on Monday, officers saw a car in the 200 block of W Garfield Street in Ashley that belonged to a known wanted person.

ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday evening, a Fort Wayne man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

According to Ashley-Hudson police, just after 7 p.m. on Monday, officers saw a car in the 200 block of W Garfield Street in Ashley that belonged to a known wanted person.

Shortly after, police confirmed the car was registered to David B Emerick, 53 of Fort Wayne, whom was wanted in Dekalb County for level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine and c misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Officers then observed Emerick walk out of and back into a garage, which is when they converged on the garage and Emerick eventually exited again where he was taken into custody.