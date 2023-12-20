FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Fort Wayne man accused of possessing more than $100,000 worth of marijuana, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

During a narcotics investigation, policed believed the suspect — identified in court documents as 38-year-old Justin Yenna — was reportedly involved in dealing large amounts of drugs.

On Nov. 9, the Allen County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Yenna’s home and reportedly found 27.5 pounds of a “brown/green plant residue” that field tested positive for marijuana.

According to court documents, 27.5 pounds of marijuana has a street value of more than $100,000 and is “not consistent with personal use and is indicative of a large scale drug operation.”

Police also reportedly found 505 vape devices, 157 THC edibles, a scale and heat-sealing bags in the house, according to court documents.

Yenna reportedly told police the items police found came from “up north” and could not provide authorities with any documentation of employment history for him or his wife, according to court documents.

Yenna faces a charge of dealing at least 10 pounds worth of marijuana, a Level 5 felony.

As of Dec. 20, there is still an active arrest warrant out for Yenna.