People enjoy the Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market at McCulloch Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

HOAGLAND, Ind. (WANE) — Spring has sprung and the Fort Wayne Maker’s Market is kicking off their Annual Spring Market.

The kickoff will take place at Ambrosia Orchard from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 13th.

Attendees can visit local vendors and enjoy “The Frying Pans” live music. While sipping on local cider and mead.

Admission is free, check out their Facebook for more information.