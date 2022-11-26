FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne resident Rachelle Reinking is asking community members for support in reaching her goal for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry.

Beginning Nov. 26, Reinking is hosting her “30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive,” which will run until Dec. 26 — Reinking’s 30th birthday.

“For this milestone birthday, I wanted to contribute something more than a Facebook fundraiser,” Reinking said in a release. “I set what some might consider a lofty goal, but I have seen the generosity of our community time and again. I believe we can make this happen together.”

Reinking, who volunteers for Humane Fort Wayne, has coordinated multiple drop off locations around Fort Wayne for residents to drop off any extra pet food they may have to help the cause. These donations can range from dry and wet food for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens.

Locations are listed below:

Humane Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry (2502 Church Street) Tuesdays, 1- 5:30PM

Pet Supplies Plus locations (6326 W Jefferson Blvd; 6101 Stellhorn Rd; 4714 Coldwater Rd)

Monday to Saturday, 9AM – 9PM, and Sunday, 10AM – 6PM

Bread & Circus Art Gallery (3400 N Anthony Blvd) Wednesday to Saturday, 11AM – 7PM

Fae`s Cabinet (3210 Crescent Ave) Monday, 10AM – 5PM, Thursday to Friday, 10AM – 7PM,

Saturday, 10AM – 8PM (until 10PM on November 26), and Sunday 11AM – 5PM

Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique (338 E Dupont Rd) Tuesday to Thursday, 2 – 9PM,

Friday, 2 – 10PM, Saturday, 12 – 10PM, and Sunday, 12 – 9PM

Studio Seva (3511 N Anthony Blvd) Before and after classes (check schedule)

For those who would like to make donations via Humane Fort Wayne’s online wish list, visit their website.