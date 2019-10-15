Fort Wayne leaf collection schedule announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Public Works Division announced the 2019 Leaf Pick-up schedule on Tuesday afternoon. This year’s timetable will be starting later than normal to accommodate leaves falling later in the season.

Fort Wayne Street Department crews will begin leaf collection on November 4th.

As usual, each of the city’s 400 neighborhoods will have two passes with the last collection the week of December 20th. The later start date will allow residents more time to rake leaves from trees that might fall later in the season, as the second neighborhood pass will not occur until December.

Shan Gunawardena, Fort Wayne Public Works Director, says the later collection will leave a tight window between leaf collection and snow removal adding, “This is one of the most logistically challenging operations that we perform in public works because we use the same crews, the same equipment, and the same vehicles that we use for paving operation and for winter snow removal. We got a short window in which we have to retrofit those trucks from paving to leaf pick up, back to snow removal. I think that we’ve done a pretty good job of making sure we pick up as much of the leaves that fall on the ground as we possibly can”

For curbside leaf collection residents should rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, but not in the street. Leaves should be in the park strip by 7 a.m. on Monday of the week of their collection. Other yard waste should not be mixed with the leaves.

Residents can access daily collection updates at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. There they will find a neighborhood schedule updated daily, a collection map and general leaf collection information. These daily updates will begin on Friday, November 1. Residents can also call 427-2603 for daily updates.

Collection Guidelines

Rake leaves to the park strip by 7 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.

Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.

Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of City Code and can result in a fine.

Don’t place leaves in the street.

Don’t put leaves in or over storm drains.

For safety, and to assist motorists, parents should remind children to not play in leaf piles near the street.

2019 Collection Schedule

Nov. 4-8 South

Nov. 12-15 North

Nov. 18-22 Central

Dec. 2-6 South

Dec. 9-13 North

Dec. 16-20 South

Schedule a Pick-up with Biodegradable Bags



Residents can schedule a pick-up if leaves are placed in biodegradable paper bags. The City’s bagged leaf program allows residents to call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The bags should be at the curb for collection within two business days of the call to 311. This option gives residents the flexibility of having leaves collected at their convenience.

In the spring, two weeks will be scheduled for additional bagged leaf collection. Those dates will be announced in March of 2020

There will be no leaf collection on November 11 for Veterans Day or November 28-29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.