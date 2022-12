FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne leaf collection crews began their work back on October 31 and they are expected to finish up Thursday. The leaf collection schedule indicates they are working in the central part of Fort Wayne

If you still have bagged leaves that need picked up you can call 311. Collection of biodegradable leaf bags will continue until December 31.

In March of 2023 the street department will announce two additional weeks for leaf pickup.