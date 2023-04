FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Komets played an April Fool’s joke on fans Saturday morning.

The local hockey team announced it would be changing the spelling from “Komets” to the “more widely accepted spelling of Comets with a ‘c'”, starting with Saturday night’s game.

But after reading the fine print, a link with more information takes fans to a page that says “April Fools!” complete with an animated GIF of the mascot, Icy D. Eagle, shaking his head.