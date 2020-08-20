Fort Wayne International Airport moving forward with expansion, seeing increase in travelers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne International Airport is planning to break ground on its $47.3 million west terminal expansion project in the spring of 2021. The Allen County Council approved a major financial step for the project.

“County council, as our fiscal governing body, they authorized us to sell a general obligation bond,” said Executive Director of Airports at Fort Wayne International Airport Scott Hinderman.

The selling of the bond will provide $27 million to back the project financially. The other funds will come from grants and the airport itself. Hinderman said there will be no new taxes to the community for the project.

The expansion is needed to accommodate larger planes. Hinderman believes airlines will also start retiring smaller planes because of the pandemic, thus needing a bigger terminal.

“The inability to use the gates that we have because of wing tip clearance, or violations if they’re all parked, is detrimental to our operations and the community. So we’re trying to get back to where we have 8 usable gates. And that’s what the west expansion will do.”





Renderings of the west terminal expansion gates and ticketing counter, courtesy of the Fort Wayne International Airport

On top of the planned expansion, the airport is also starting to see more travelers back in the terminal.

“Right now we are at about a 51% reduction year-over-year. So we’re doing well. I mean, July was 27% up over June, so the recovery is attractive,” said Hinderman.

In April, the airport saw a 94% reduction in passengers year-over-year. That number is one of the reasons it will take the airport a bit to fully recover.

“I don’t think we’re going to be back to the 2019 numbers by mid-year next year. But if we continue on this path, it’ll be 2022 maybe 2023 before we’re completely back.”

Hinderman said almost all routes are back at Fort Wayne International Airport, with the exception of direct flight to Minneapolis.

The added flights includes an additional American Airlines flight, despite the airline cutting service from small cities across the country. Fort Wayne did not receive any cuts.

“American is our largest carrier for our airport. We’ve always had two flights to Charlotte on American, and they’ve recently increased us. So, we’re going to have three frequencies to Charlotte. So you know, we have, American has maintained a lot of the capacity in our market since the onset of pre-COVID and even on after it came upon us.”

The airport did put a pause on its planned east terminal expansion for the time being.