Fort Wayne International Airport adapting during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re heading to the airport soon, or considering a trip during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Wayne International Airport is ready to keep passengers safe.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the terminal. The airport installed Plexiglas shields at ticketing counters to maintain a barrier between passengers and employees.

“We have increased our cleaning. We have purchased the CDC, one of the CDC approved solutions for cleaning that’s supposed to eradicate the virus on surfaces,” says executive director of airports, Scott Hinderman.

Social distancing signs are placed throughout the terminal. The airport is helping to make that easier by moving seats further away from each other.

“Our PA system is making sure that we have “now boarding” announcements in all gates, not just the gate that you’re boarding. So, if you want to have more social distancing you can spread yourself out away from the gate that you’re board, then you can just walking to it when you’re boarding,” says Hinderman.

Hinderman says masks are not required in the airport, unless you cannot properly social distance. He says all airlines at the Fort Wayne International Airport require passengers to wear one, once they board. The airport will provide masks starting early next week.

Hinderman says in April the airport saw a 94% reduction in passenger, but passengers are starting to come back, and so are flights.

During the initial stages of the pandemic, Hinderman says flights from hubs in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis were suspended. The Atlanta and Philadelphia flights will soon be making a return.

“We see a positive trend for both May and the front part of June. So, I think we’re coming back. Northeast Indiana is flying again. So it’s coming, it’s just people need to find their own personal comfort level.”

Hinderman says if you have any questions about your flight to contact your individual flight carrier.