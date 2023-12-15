FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police welcomes five new K-9s and handlers, with one making Fort Wayne their new home.

ISP announced Wednesday, that Trooper Adam Carroll and his four-legged partner Knox completed the 14th Indiana State Police K-9 Training School. The 12-week training encompasses various training courses for the handler and dog. Courses include obedience, tracking, apprehension, narcotics detection and more.

Trooper Carroll and Knox

Knox is a German Shepard mix that came to the ISP from Poland. This new officer is just over a year old. Trooper Carroll is a five-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

The release states that the new dynamic pair will primarily patrol Huntington County, but they will respond to calls throughout the Fort Wayne District.

ISP K-9 breeds include German Shepherds (like Knox), Belgian Malinois, and Dutch Shepherds, all imported from Europe. The K-9s are certified through the Dogs for Law Enforcement Organization.