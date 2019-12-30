Fort Wayne Housing Authority addresses elevator concerns at Brooklyn Manor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Housing Authority met with residents at Brooklyn Manor after reports that they have experienced frequent issues with the complex’s elevator.

The Fort Wayne Housing Authority held a tenant meeting at the complex Monday afternoon to address growing concerns of the elevator not letting people out quickly and, in some cases, the doors not closing entirely. Some residents said they were stuck in the elevator for as long as 30 minutes

“Some of the people are on roll-aiders and they can’t walk up and down the stairs,” said Marvella Overfield, a resident at Brooklyn Manor. “There’s one lady that lives on the second floor, she’s got oxygen. She carries it in a rolling and has to get that down somehow.”

In some cases, 911 was called but many were able to eventually get out of the elevators without any help from emergency services, sometimes before help even arrived. Still, one resident says it’s troubling because many of the around 50 residents have trouble with stairs due to disability or their age.

Overfield said that she goes to dialysis treatments several times a week and when she can’t use the elevator, she needs someone else to carry her stuff down the stairs for her. She also said that while she thinks Brooklyn Manor is a great place to live, it is sometimes discouraged by the thought of going up and down the stairs.

The housing authority said they felt the meeting with residents today was very productive. They were able to hear from residents what issues have been going on and explain to people why it seems like the issues are not getting resolved as quickly as they hoped. According to the FWHA, the have been addressing the problem but that the process has been slow. Executive Director and CEO George Guy said that they are waiting on a part that their elevator company had to order.

He said they have asked the company for an estimated time frame of getting the part in stock and then making the repairs. So far, they have not heard back. FWHA has had issues with the company when it comes to timeliness for months now but the communication has gotten better in the past month.

It is not ideal, but they’re opting to fix the issue instead of replacing the whole elevator because it is not that old of a machine.

“Right now, this property is about 12 to13 years old,” said Guy. “What we’re hearing is it’s still has a lot of life in it. We’ll continue to monitor it to ensure that it’s operating the way it should be and if it needs to be replaced, obviously we’ll take a look at that. Right now, we’ll just continue to repair as necessary”

A FWHA employee said at the meeting that some of their properties have elevators that are around 50 years old that still work, although they have not been without their own issues in the past. Testing showed that Brooklyn Manor’s elevators worked properly eight out of ten uses. Even though it only malfunctioned two out of ten times, the FWHA made the decision to only operate the elevator when employees were in the building.

“We have it operating now since we’re here but because it’s a health and safety issue and if something does happen, if it does stop, we don’t want anyone stuck in the elevator that may be in need of something right away,” said Guy.

While the FWHA tries to have frequent meetings with tenants, they will move to holding month meetings at Brooklyn Manor in January. Guy told the residents in the meeting that he wants them to keep speaking up and reporting when there are issues that need resolved or ways the complex can be improved.