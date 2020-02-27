Fort Wayne Hoosier Lottery winner collects winnings

INDIANAPOLIS – The Fort Wayne man that won the Hoosier Lottery Jackpot earlier this week collected his winnings in Indianapolis Wednesday.

Lottery officials held a news conference to introduce Brad Miller, of Fort Wayne, as the holder of the winning ticket worth $9.8 million.

Miller said he’s played the lottery since its inception and has only missed five of the drawings. He adds that the numbers he normally plays are his birthday digits, but on the winning ticket he used quick pick numbers.

The ticket was purchased at the Cap N’ Cork on Bluffton Road. They’ll receive one percent of the winning amount – $98,000.