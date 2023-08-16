FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation celebrated the 100-year anniversary of Bowser Park in southeast Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel and Fort Wayne Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer dedicated upgrades and improvements to the park, including a “Centennial Legacy Park” insignia, an art mural and upgrades to the park’s pavilion.

“It’s important to honor the intent of the Bowser family here on the land that they donated 100 years ago,” McDaniel said.

Bandemer said Bowser Park joined 25 other Legacy Parks in Fort Wayne following the centennial celebration.

Located along Reed and Fisher streets, Bowser Park became a park in 1923 after Sylvanus Bowser and his wife, Sarah, donated nearly an acre of land on the condition that the land would serve as a place of relaxation and enjoyment, according to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.